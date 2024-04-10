CEO of Salt FM initiates transformation in Asante Akyem North

Television of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Ohene Kwame Frimpong, CEO of Salt 95.9 FM in Agogo, is effecting significant change in Asante Akyem North.



Mr. Frimpong's vision and unwavering dedication are reshaping healthcare, education, and sanitation in the constituency.



Elevating healthcare access, Mr. Frimpong laid the cornerstone for a new clinic in Abrewapong on April 6, promising improved services for five communities.



This clinic, fully sponsored by Mr. Frimpong, symbolizes hope for accessible and quality healthcare.



Empowering education, Mr. Frimpong unveiled a modern classroom block at Savior M.A. School on April 5, alongside clean water facilities and laptops for deserving scholars.



Addressing sanitation challenges, Mr. Frimpong initiated infrastructure projects in Wioso and Akutuase, including a toilet facility and market center, aiming to boost public health and economic growth.