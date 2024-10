Movies of Monday, 28 October 2024

The state aims to compete with aggressive tax incentives offered elsewhere.

Governor Gavin Newsom proposed raising California’s film and TV production incentives to $750 million annually, up from $330 million, to reclaim lost production.



Between 2020 and 2024, California lost about $1.6 billion in production spending.



