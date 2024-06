Movies of Saturday, 1 June 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

Actor Kwaku Manu has dismissed calls for a drug test on Actor Lilwin, saying it's unnecessary.



Afia Schwarzenegger and Ghanaians, especially those abroad, demand authorities test Lilwin for drugs after a speeding incident.



Manu defends Lilwin, stating he's never seen him use marijuana.



He believes Lilwin's movie premiere accident timing was coincidental.