Can Wearing a Hat Contribute to Baldness?

Wearing hats does not cause baldness, says experts. Dr. Hayley Goldbach of UCLA Health and Dr. Michael Wolfeld of Mount Sinai Medical Center explain that genetics, particularly sensitivity to the hormone DHT, is the primary cause of hair loss. While very tight hats worn for prolonged periods could potentially damage hair follicles and contribute to hair loss, this is rare. Materials causing allergic reactions or sweat-induced irritation might also play minor roles. Overall, hats do not typically cause baldness and actually protect the scalp and face from UV damage, reducing the risk of skin cancer.



