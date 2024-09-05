You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 09 05Article 1977569

Entertainment of Thursday, 5 September 2024

    

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Can’t something be done about Prof. Naana Jane’s dressing? – Dada KD questions

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Dada KD questioned the competence of those managing her brand Dada KD questioned the competence of those managing her brand

Musician Dada KD has raised concerns about the campaign wardrobe of Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, the NDC's vice-presidential candidate.

In a social media post, Dada KD questioned the competence of those managing her brand, suggesting that they should improve her wardrobe choices.

Despite anticipating backlash, he believes addressing this issue could benefit the campaign.

His post reads, “So can’t they do something about grandma’s dressing code? Ei! Let me pass and go eh!”

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment