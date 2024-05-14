Cape Coasters defy tain to experience TGMA Xperience Concert

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Despite facing heavy rain, Cape Coast residents were treated to an unforgettable night of music and entertainment at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards Xperience Concert.



Anticipation soared as attendees eagerly awaited performances from Ghana's top music acts, including Stonebwoy, Kofi Kinaata, Adina, Guru, and others.



The evening started with promising energy, but Mother Nature intervened just as the event was about to begin at 7 p.m., unleashing a torrential downpour.



However, the resilience of Cape Coasters prevailed as they refused to let the rain dampen their spirits, braving the elements with unwavering determination.



Despite enduring over four hours of rainfall, the audience's perseverance paid off as they were rewarded with an electrifying lineup of performances that lasted well into the early hours of the morning.



From infectious beats by DJs to captivating performances by both emerging talents and established stars, the concert showcased the vibrancy of Ghana's music scene.



Comedian Foster Romanus kept the atmosphere lively as the event's MC, filling the night with laughter, excitement, and, above all, incredible music.



Attendees expressed their enthusiasm for the event, highlighting their joy at finally witnessing their favorite artists perform live despite the initial setback of the rain.



Stanley from Duakor shared his excitement at seeing Kofi Kinaata perform live, emphasizing that the wait was worth it.



Similarly, Roy 1 expressed surprise and delight at the artists' dedication, stating, "I thought because of the rain they wouldn't even show up, but they all came. I finally got to see some of our musicians perform live on stage."



As the night concluded at 5:45 a.m., exhausted but exhilarated concert-goers dispersed, carrying with them memories of an unforgettable experience that showcased the resilience and passion of Cape Coast's music enthusiasts.