Budding Ghanaian sensation, Capochino Novella, has once again captured the hearts of his audience with his latest release, "Good Energy," featuring the talented rapper Skery.



The single, which was released on March 4, has already sparked waves of admiration and inspiration among the youth.



In "Good Energy," Capochino delivers a powerful message of perseverance, positivity, and resilience. The song serves as a reminder to the youth that greatness is within reach, and success is attainable through hard work and dedication.



With his soulful vocals and captivating lyrics, he encourages his listeners to keep believing in themselves with positivity, even in the face of challenges.



The collaboration with Skery adds depth and dimension to the track, as the rapper complements Capochino's vocals with his signature flow and lyrical prowess.



Together, they create a synergy that resonates with audiences of all ages, igniting a sense of hope and empowerment.



Speaking about the inspiration behind "Good Energy," Capochino expressed his desire to uplift and motivate his listeners. "I wanted to create a song that would inspire people to keep pushing forward, no matter what obstacles they may face," he said. "We all have the power to manifest positive energy and turn our dreams into reality."



The release of "Good Energy" comes at a time when the world is in need of encouragement and optimism. With its infectious beat and uplifting message, the single has already become a favorite among fans, who have been eagerly sharing it across social media platforms.



Capochino's journey in the music industry has been nothing short of remarkable. From humble beginnings, he has risen to prominence through his sheer talent and unwavering determination.



With each release, he continues to captivate audiences and cement his status as one of Ghana's most promising musical talents.



"Good Energy" is now available for streaming on all major platforms



