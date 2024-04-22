Captain Planet mourns mother's passing

Entertainment of Monday, 22 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Captain Planet, a prominent member of the 4×4 musical group, announced the passing of his mother on April 21, 2024, through social media.



In a heartfelt post on GhanaWeb, he expressed deep sorrow at the loss of his mother, emphasizing their special bond and sharing his fear of death and the pain it brings to loved ones.



Seeking solace in prayer, he wrote, "My biggest FEAR in LIFE just happened. Death took a shot at me yesterday and wounded me so badly. I still trust you, Lord. Eternal rest be granted unto her. Rest Well Mama, my Forever First Love."



Captain Planet is known for hit songs like ‘I miss you die’ and ‘Obi Agye Obi Girl’, making him one of the country's most renowned musicians.



