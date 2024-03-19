Captain Planet sends well wishes to Kuami Eugene following accident on N1 highway

Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian musician Captain Planet has reacted to the recent accident involving his fellow artist, Kuami Eugene, which has sparked widespread discussions.



Encouraging fervent prayers for Eugene's well-being during his hospitalization, Captain Planet emphasized the importance of expediting his recovery process.



"The devil is a liar," Captain Planet declared, suggesting that any malicious intent behind the accident would not succeed if not of natural causes, hinting at potential sabotage.



Expressing his hopes for a speedy recovery, Captain Planet conveyed his wishes for Eugene's swift return to entertain his fanbase and the nation.



On his social media page, Captain Planet wrote, "Speedy recovery, @KuamiEugene. Keep him in your prayers. He was involved in a near-fatal car accident on the N1."



Regarding Kuami Eugene's accident, it occurred near the Achimota Overhead, close to the Achimota Forest, when his vehicle collided with the back of a tipper truck around 11:30 pm on Sunday, March 17, 2024.



A witness at the scene, who arranged transportation to the University of Ghana Medical Center for Eugene and another passenger, recounted the incident, noting Eugene's injuries including a broken wrist and a deep cut on his right hand.



The witness also highlighted contributing factors such as the poor lighting on the N1 highway and the lack of a tail light on the tipper truck, which worsened visibility and potentially led to the accident.



Meanwhile, Kuami Eugene's management, Lynx Entertainment, has assured the public of his condition, confirming that he is alive and currently receiving medical treatment.