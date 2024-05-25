Cassie breaks silence on viral CCTV footage of Diddy’s assault against her

Entertainment of Saturday, 25 May 2024

Source: 3news

American singer Cassie Ventura, known as Cassie, responded to CNN's release of CCTV footage showing Diddy assaulting her in 2016.



She expressed gratitude for the support received and emphasized the seriousness of domestic violence.



Cassie encouraged victims to seek help and urged believing them from the start.



She emphasized the ongoing healing process and thanked everyone for their support.



Diddy apologized, expressing disgust for his actions and seeking therapy.



Additionally, Diddy faces a new lawsuit from Crystal McKinney, accusing him of drugging and assaulting her in 2003, to which his representatives haven't commented yet.