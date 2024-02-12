Cassper Nyovest opens up about struggle with sex addiction

Entertainment of Monday, 12 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

South African rapper, Cassper Nyovest, has recently disclosed the challenges he confronted as a result of his battle with sex addiction, which ultimately led to the end of his relationship with his baby mama.



Nyovest, speaking on a recent episode of South Africa’s Mpoomy Ledwaba’s podcast, candidly shared his journey, shedding light on how his addiction impacted his family life. He confirmed that he and his baby mama are no longer together, acknowledging the pain he caused her during their relationship.



Despite the turmoil, Cassper revealed that he has turned a new leaf and embraced Christianity.



"I created a serious mess. I hurt my baby mama so much. We broke up, and I have been single for two years.



“I was addicted to sex and sexual immorality in general. I had such a big ego, and I thought I was better than everyone else. I was humble in the sense that I was a good person, and I didn’t offend anyone. I was headed straight for hell if I didn’t have that wake-up,” he said.