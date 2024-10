Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 October 2024

Source: Ameyaw Debrah

CeCe Winans celebrates her 60th birthday on October 8, 2024, expressing gratitude for God's blessings.



Reflecting on a life filled with peace, love, and laughter, she thanks Jesus and her supporters.



A Grammy-winning gospel icon, CeCe has inspired millions through her music, faith, and philanthropic efforts.