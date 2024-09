Television of Monday, 2 September 2024

Source: A1radioonline

Gh Blinks, aka Atule Joseph Atanga, graduated with First Class Honors in English and Dagbani from Tamale College of Education.



Balancing academic excellence with a successful blogging career, he earned multiple awards, including Blogger of the Year.



His achievements in both fields highlight his dedication and influence in Ghanaian media and education.