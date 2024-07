Music of Sunday, 28 July 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

Frazier argues that creating music for political causes isn't appropriate for artists.

Veteran Ghanaian musician Big Joe Frazier opposes celebrities endorsing political parties.



He believes public figures should remain neutral in elections, avoiding campaigning for specific parties to maintain impartiality and serve all fans equally.



Frazier argues that creating music for political causes isn't appropriate for artists.