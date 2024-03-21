Celestine Donkor advocates for financial support for gospel artists

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian gospel musician and songwriter, Celestine Donkor, has boldly expressed that gospel artistes require financial support even more than the president.



In an interview with Cape Coast-based Property FM, she debunked the notion that gospel musicians shouldn't charge for performances, emphasizing the financial needs involved in producing music.



Donkor asserted, "It’s not possible that money wouldn’t be involved when you do gospel music because even if you got the song through divine means or a dream, the money for recording the song in a studio wouldn’t come from the dream."



Drawing parallels with other professions, she stressed the necessity for financial resources to pursue gospel music.



"The same way the doctor needs money to educate themselves, we gospel artistes also need money to go to the studio to record our songs and other online courses that we do," she explained.



Donkor highlighted the financial strain of producing music and underscored the importance of earning a livelihood from their craft.



"If someone has that mindset then they should change it because it wouldn’t help and looking at the kind of work we are doing as gospel musicians we even need money more than the president," she added.