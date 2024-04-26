Celestine Donkor defends weight, claims running faster than slim counterparts

Entertainment of Friday, 26 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Gospel artist Celestine Donkor is adamant about avoiding weight-loss surgery, asserting her robust health. Donkor would solely contemplate such procedures under medical advisement.



In an interview with Doreen Avio on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz, Donkor attributed her size to familial traits, emphasizing her adherence to healthy living practices.



Donkor, known for her vitality, confidently declared her ability to outpace slim counterparts in marathon runs, underscoring her genetic predisposition towards size.



Despite her plus-size physique, Donkor boasts a clean bill of health, attributing it to regular check-ups, hydration, and adequate rest.



Urging others to prioritize holistic health approaches over surgical interventions, Donkor emphasized managing weight through diet and exercise unless health is jeopardized.



In a message to her fans, Donkor advocates self-acceptance, rejecting societal beauty norms that compromise health.