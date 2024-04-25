Celestine Donkor prefers investing in soul over body enhancement

Entertainment of Thursday, 25 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian gospel artist Celestine Donkor expressed her preference for investing in her soul rather than considering body enhancements, a trend prevalent among female showbiz personalities.



During an appearance on Hitz FM's Daybreak Hitz on April 25, 2024, Celestine shared with host Doreen Avio that she would prioritize spiritual enrichment over altering her physical appearance with a budget of GH₵40,000 or GH₵50,000.



"As a minister, I would choose to invest in my soul rather than my body because this body will perish one day," she stated firmly.



Celestine emphasized that irrespective of one's physical attractiveness, the body will eventually be buried, while the soul endures eternally.



She acknowledged exceptions for those with health conditions necessitating surgical interventions but advised managing weight through diet and exercise when possible.



Despite being plus-sized, Celestine emphasized her confidence and health, highlighting her upcoming album and recent singles, 'Come and See' featuring Piesie Esther and 'God', aligned with the theme of the International Central Gospel Church for 2024.