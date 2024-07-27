You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 07 27Article 1963880

Source: BBC

Celine Dion makes stirring comeback at Olympics

Celine Dion performed on the first level of the Eiffel Tower

Celine Dion has returned to the stage for the first time since revealing a serious health condition, delivering a typical powerhouse performance at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

The Canadian superstar had been rumoured to be singing a duet with Lady Gaga, but instead went solo on the Eiffel Tower to bring the four-hour event to a stirring climax.

It was Dion's first live performance for four years, and came a year and a half after she revealed a diagnosis of Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS).

SPS is a rare neurological disorder that causes muscles to spasm and can be debilitating. It also affected her distinctive forceful voice.

