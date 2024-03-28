Champion Rollie is not my boyfriend - Afronita dispels dating rumours

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former DWP dancer Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, popularly known as Afronita, has addressed ongoing speculations surrounding her relationship with fellow dancer Champion Rollie.



Rumors suggesting a romantic involvement between the two dancers have circulated for months, fueled by their close interactions.



Despite repeated denials from both parties, doubts linger among fans and netizens.



Recently, Afronita found herself in the spotlight once again as questions regarding her relationship with Champion Rollie resurfaced, particularly after her departure from the DWP dance academy to pursue her solo career.



Afronita clarified that she and Champion Rollie were not romantically involved, contrary to popular belief.



She revealed that their perceived relationship was fabricated for public consumption, primarily to generate interest and publicity for the academy.



Afronita emphasized, "I'm not [in a relationship]. I was not. I will not. All the nots, put it together for me."



She explained that the portrayal of them as partners within the dance group was a strategic move to capitalize on social media trends and public curiosity.



