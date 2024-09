Television of Monday, 16 September 2024

Source: Ghanaweekend

Channel One TV and Citi FM will launch a campaign on September 16, titled "I Stand Against Galamsey," to pressure the government to address illegal mining, which harms the environment and pollutes water bodies.



Running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the campaign will feature voices from over 50 associations advocating for effective action against galamsey.