Charterhouse responds to Sista Efia's TGMA exclusion

Music of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Public Relations Officer of Charterhouse, Robert Klah, addressed musician Sista Efia's concerns regarding her exclusion from the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) nominations.



Sista Efia voiced her frustration, alleging intentional snubs by TGMA organizers throughout her music career, particularly questioning why her hit song "Asuoden" received no nominations despite its success in 2021.



Responding to her query, Klah clarified, "once you are not there, it’s just means you didn’t make the cut," emphasizing that only those who meet the criteria are nominated.



Klah made these remarks during an interview with Nana Adwoa Annan, ONUA Entertainment Presenter.



He reassured Sista Efia that the selection process is straightforward and not a personal matter, urging her to remain composed. Klah highlighted the variability in nomination outcomes, where artists may be included in some years and not in others.



He encouraged Sista Efia to take the outcome in stride, emphasizing the fluctuating nature of award nominations from year to year.