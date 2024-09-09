Cheating has nothing to do with sexiness; dress like a goddess and your partner will still cheat – Maame Yeboaa

LifeStyle of Monday, 9 September 2024

Source: 3news.com

Maame Yeboaa, the Founder and Leader of Prayer Train and Prayer City Camp, stated that dressing sexily does not prevent a partner from cheating. In a recent interview, she emphasized that cheating is more about a person's mindset than their partner's appearance. According to her, if someone has an inherent tendency to cheat, no amount of effort to look attractive will change that behavior. She also noted that in today’s evolving world, maintaining a long-term relationship requires a committed mindset, regardless of how one dresses.



