Cheddar is the future president of Ghana - Ajagurajah

Entertainment of Friday, 3 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Renowned Ghanaian Preacher, Osofo Ajagurajah, has reiterated his belief that businessman Cheddar will eventually become President of Ghana, though not in the upcoming elections.



In a recent interview on Hitz FM with Andy Dosty, Ajagurajah, also known as Chop Bar Sofo, reaffirmed his earlier prediction that Cheddar would one day lead the nation.



Ajagurajah maintained that while Cheddar may not clinch victory in the 2024 elections, his presidency could materialize in 2028 or beyond.



He suggested that for Cheddar to enhance his chances of winning, he should consider Dr. Kwame Nkrumah's daughter as his running mate.



Asserting that Cheddar embodies the spirit of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Ajagurajah envisioned him as a resolute leader who would demand respect and authority akin to Ghana's first President.



Ajagurajah concluded by emphasizing that if Cheddar ascends to the presidency, his leadership style would mirror the firmness and determination associated with Kwame Nkrumah.