Cheddar reveals feeding his tigers one cow every three days

Presidential aspirant and leader of the New Force Movement, Nana Kwame Bediako, known as Cheddar, has revealed that he feeds his two tigers a full cow every three days.



He made this known during a live studio discussion on Hitz FM.



Cheddar recounted how he successfully obtained approval to keep the tigers at his residence despite initial opposition from authorities.



He emphasized his readiness to care for the tigers, highlighting the provision of proper facilities, including feeding them a full cow every three days.



"I feed them with one cow every three days, the two of them. It’s very expensive to keep them. If not, they would eat you," he said.



He expressed gratitude to the Forestry Commission for granting him land to construct a world-class zoo after a long struggle. Ceasar mentioned that the new zoo took nine months to build and will serve as a national asset.



In May 2022, reports surfaced that Cheddar had acquired two albino tigers and was keeping them at his estate, sparking safety concerns. Despite a court order to move the tigers in November 2022, they reportedly remained at Cheddar's residence. In May 2023, the tigers were finally transferred to the Accra Zoological Gardens for safekeeping.