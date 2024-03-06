Chef Faila Abdul Razak to represent Ghana at International Expo in Qatar

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Executive Chef Faila Abdul Razak has yielded a selection to represent Ghana at an International Horticultural Expo in Doha, Qatar scheduled for March 9.



Invited by the Ghana Tourism Authority, Chef Faila will collaborate with a local caterer to spotlight Ghana's rich culinary heritage through traditional dishes, as announced in her Facebook post on Tuesday, March 5.



"I'm thrilled to share Ghanaian cuisine with a global audience," said Chef Faila, expressing her enthusiasm for the event.



She plans to introduce Ghanaian delicacies and authentic beverages such as millet drink, cocoa drink, and 'sobolo' to attendees.



Departing on March 6, Chef Faila will showcase Ghana's vibrant culinary traditions until the event concludes on March 12.



Dressed in a specially designed 'VisitGhana' attire, she aims to represent Ghana with pride and enthusiasm, thanking the Ghana Tourism Authority for the opportunity.



Her participation in the Expo follows her recent attempt at the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon, which ended unsuccessfully on March 3 due to rest break violations and failure to meet Guinness guidelines.



During the cook-a-thon, Chef Faila dedicated an impressive 227 hours, serving over 200 meals to orphans and vulnerable individuals, garnering attention from notable figures like Vice President Dr. Bawumia at the Tamale stadium.