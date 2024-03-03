Chef Faila’s Guinness World Records cook-a-thon attempt disqualified

Entertainment of Sunday, 3 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian chef, Failatu Abdul Razak, affectionately known as Chef Faila, embarked on a remarkable journey to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon (individual).



Chef Faila’s ambition to break the record captured the attention of Ghanaians and was duly supported throughout the cook-a-thon attempt.



However, despite her dedication and unwavering commitment, Chef Faila’s Guinness World Records Cook-a-thon attempt has been disqualified. The setback arose from a violation of the stringent rest break rules outlined by the Guinness World Records.



In a statement shared on Facebook on March 3, 2024, Chef Faila conveyed her appreciation for the overwhelming support received throughout her culinary endeavor.



“While the outcome may not be what we anticipated, I am deeply thankful for the unwavering support from our sponsors and partners, as well as the encouragement from our fans. Your backing has been instrumental throughout this journey,” Chef Faila said.