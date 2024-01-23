Chef Failatu embraces celebrity status, urges understanding amid criticism

Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Failatu Abdul-Razak, the now-celebrated Ghanaian chef, shares that she is gradually adapting to her newfound celebrity status following the conclusion of her cook-a-thon project on Wednesday, January 10.



Faila faced intense criticism and condemnation after expressing disappointment with artists like Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale for not supporting her cook-a-thon in Tamale. In a recent interview on Asaase Radio, Faila urged her critics to be understanding, stating that she is still adjusting to the demands of celebrity life.



"Experience is everything. I have never lived that life before, and I need to adjust. I am just ordinary like anyone else, so if I make a mistake, I am not expecting someone to vilify me for it," she explained.



Faila emphasized the gradual process of adapting to the celebrity lifestyle and noted that negative reactions can overshadow the positive contributions individuals make. Despite facing negativity, she asserted, "Unfortunately, I am not someone you can bully."