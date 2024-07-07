You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 07 07Article 1957856

Source: 3news

Chef Smith apologises to Ghana in tears; claims ‘hunger’ drove him to fake GWR certificate

Chef Ebenezer Smith Chef Ebenezer Smith

Chef Ebenezer Smith has publicly apologized to Ghanaians after admitting to fabricating his Guinness World Records certificate.

He claimed the record for longest individual cooking session, which he said spanned a month in early 2024.

However, doubts arose, prompting media inquiries that revealed the certificate was fake.

The Guinness World Records confirmed that Smith holds no such title, which led to widespread social media criticism.

Smith, in tearful interviews, attributed his actions to personal hunger but expressed deep remorse, pleading for forgiveness from the nation and the world for his deception.

