Chef Smith completes 820-hour cooking marathon, awaits Guinness world record

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian culinary maestro Ebenezer Smith, popularly known as Chef Smith, has concluded his monumental cooking marathon, clocking in an impressive 820 hours today.



Setting his sights on breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual, Chef Smith embarked on his ambitious journey on February 1, 2024, fueled by an unwavering determination to etch his name in history.



Despite initial challenges and a perceived lack of support, Chef Smith's endeavor culminated in a spectacular finale last night, featuring a lineup of stellar performances by Praye Tietia, Yaw Tog, Amerado, Kofi Jamar, and the Asakaa Boys, alongside a captivating fashion showcase presented by Abby Creation.



Throughout this extraordinary feat, a multitude of celebrities, including Nana Ama McBrown, Clemento Suarez, and Kwaku Manu, among others, graced the Amadia Shopping Centre at Spintex to show their unwavering support for Chef Smith as he pursued his extraordinary endeavor.



Chef Smith's ultimate goal was to surpass the official 119-hour record set by Alan Fisher, an aspiration that has captivated the nation's attention.



Taking to Instagram to officially announce the culmination of his cookathon, Chef Smith expressed his gratitude, stating, “Happy Independence Day Everyone! Thank You all for the love. This is for us, this is for Ghana ????????”.



