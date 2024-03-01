Chef Smith’s cooking marathon hits 700 Hours

Entertainment of Friday, 1 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Chef Ebenezer Smith's unwavering dedication to his craft has propelled him through a month-long culinary odyssey, driven by his ambition to clinch a new Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.



Embarking on his gastronomic journey on February 1, Chef Smith has now achieved an impressive milestone, logging 700 hours of continuous cooking as of the morning of March 1.



With his gaze fixed firmly on the 1200-hour milestone, Chef Smith remains steadfast in his pursuit, slated to conclude his remarkable endeavor on March 6, 2024.



Amidst this extraordinary feat, a parade of luminaries, including Nana Ama McBrown, Clemento Suarez, Kwaku Manu, SDK, and OB Amponsah, have graced the Amadia Shopping Centre at Spintex, lending their unwavering support to Chef Smith's extraordinary feat of endurance and culinary prowess.