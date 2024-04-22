Chief Moomen advocates for theatre festival in Ghana

Television of Monday, 22 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Renowned Ghanaian playwright, Chief Moomen, has proposed the idea of organizing a theatre festival in Ghana as a strategy to invigorate and elevate the country's theatre industry.



Chief Moomen, the curator of the Mansa World Theatrical project, shared his thoughts during an interview on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z with Kwame Dadzie. He emphasized the importance of collaboration among artists and suggested that a theatre festival could significantly enhance the standing of theatre in Ghana.



"Maybe one of the things we can do as we develop our capital is to pull those resources together. One of the things I would even propose is at some point, in a year or two, for us to do a major theatre festival. That is one of the strategies I was discussing with one of the professors of arts," Chief Moomen explained.



He envisioned a collective effort involving prominent figures in the theatre scene such as George Quaye, Latif Abubakar, and Uncle Ebo Whyte, coming together to organize and participate in a significant theatre festival.



This initiative, according to Chief Moomen, would not only consolidate resources but also bring diverse audiences together to celebrate theatre.



Chief Moomen also emphasized the importance of advocating to policymakers through activism to advance the theatre industry.



Additionally, he highlighted the significance of infrastructure development, effective marketing strategies, and compelling content creation to attract and engage theatre audiences.



Chief Moomen's vision for the theatre festival aligns with his broader efforts to promote African history and heritage through various artistic expressions, including theatre and film.



His Mansa World initiative, launched at UNESCO headquarters in Paris in October 2023, aims to curate captivating content that resonates with global audiences, showcasing Ghanaian and African culture on an international platform.



Furthermore, Chief Moomen's participation in prestigious global programs like the Eisenhower Fellowships and his involvement in international conferences reflect his commitment to advancing the arts and cultural exchange on a global scale.