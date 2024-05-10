Chinaz returns with vibrant track 'Mile 2' after hiatus

Entertainment of Friday, 10 May 2024

Nigerian artist Chinaz, who went silent after his debut EP "King David" in 2022, emerges with a compelling comeback.



His latest offering, 'Mile 2', captures the struggles of everyday life in the Nigerian suburb with a buoyant energy.



With a fusion of dynamic Afrobeats, Chinaz's versatile voice and poignant lyrics resonate powerfully in this uplifting anthem.



His words, including lines like "Plenty plenty times I suffer. Plenty Plenty times for dogba," strike a chord with listeners, offering solace and strength.



After a two-year absence, Chinaz returns to the scene with a promise to reignite even the most indifferent fans' passion for his music.



'Mile 2' marks the beginning of what promises to be a blazing comeback, positioning Chinaz at the forefront of the music industry once again.