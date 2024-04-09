Christiana Awuni condemns insults against Akufo-Addo, urges constructive criticism

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kumawood actress Christiana Awuni has criticized the use of derogatory language towards President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo amid criticisms of his governance.



In an interview with Accra FM, as reported by GhanaWeb, Awuni urged the public to critique the president's performance without resorting to insults, despite acknowledging his governance has been lackluster.



"I am deeply troubled when people insult our current president [Akufo-Addo]. You can criticize his shortcomings but refrain from insults. Spewing derogatory remarks about him is something I detest. Let's discuss his poor governance and not attack his personality," she emphasized.



President Akufo-Addo has faced mounting criticism over the country's economic challenges, which have exacerbated hardships for Ghanaians.



It is important to note that Awuni is an avid supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and has actively campaigned for their flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, on numerous occasions.