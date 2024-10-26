Citi FM/Channel One TV crowned Tourism-Oriented Media at 2024 National Tourism Awards

Entertainment of Saturday, 26 October 2024

Source: ghanaweekend.com

Citi FM and Channel One TV received the Tourism-Oriented Media of the Year award at the 2024 National Tourism Awards, held on October 25 at Osu Castle Garden in Accra.



The awards, established by the Ghana Tourism Authority in 1997, recognize significant contributions to the tourism sector. This year's event, themed “Celebrating Innovation and Recognizing Excellence in Ghana’s Tourism Sector,” featured over 30 awards across various categories, including accommodation, food and beverage, and media.



Citi FM and Channel One TV were honored for their impactful role in promoting tourism, earning a plaque and citation highlighting their reliability and creativity.



Notable attendees included the Minister for Tourism, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, and Ghana Tourism Authority CEO Akwasi Agyeman. The event also featured a performance by contemporary Highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena.