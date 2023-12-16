Claims that Nigerians do not support Ghanaian music are untrue - OliveTheBoy

Entertainment of Saturday, 16 December 2023

Ghanaian Afrobeats sensation, Joel Ofori Bonsu known by his stage name OliveTheBoy, has asserted that Ghanaian songs do get appreciated in Nigeria contrary to common beliefs.



In a live interview with MX24, OliveTheBoy asserted that Ghanaian music has external validation. He cited Ghanaian artistes like Black Sherif and King Promise who have been making waves on the international scene.



“It has been getting external validation. I mean, look at Blacko. He's actually doing good. King Promise. Even Akwaboah," he said.



Addressing beliefs that Ghanaian music is not being appreciated in neighbouring Nigeria, OliveTheBoy refuted such claims. Stating that Ghanaian songs do get airplay. He cited Highlife artiste, Akwaboah, who gets his music played on Nigerian radio despite his songs being mainly in Twi.



“I went to Nigeria, and there's this thing that we Ghanaians say most of the time. That Nigerians do not support us. That's not true. I want to clear it right now that Nigerians do support our songs.



“I went to Nigeria and I heard on their radio. They were playing Akwaboah’s song. It's so random because Akwaboah is somebody that actually uses Twi a lot. But they were playing it. So I think it's just us who do not notice. But then they actually fuck with our songs here,” he stated.



OliveTheBoy’s comments come at a time when there have been calls for Ghanaian music to be appreciated and supported by Ghanaians.



Recently, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture launched a “Play Ghana” initiative aimed at encouraging more Ghanaian songs played on radio, bars and events.



. @OliveTheBoy_ on Ghanaian music getting external validation and what to expect from him in the festive season.



He spoke to @MarkMotinX on #MXbreaks #mx24gh #funfearlessfactual pic.twitter.com/O8OmQdYYfe — MX24 TV (@mx24gh) December 14, 2023

