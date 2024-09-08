Clubs will operate in the afternoons - Rex Omar backs NDC's 24 - hour economy

Entertainment of Sunday, 8 September 2024

Source: pulse.com.gh

Veteran highlife musician Rex Omar has endorsed NDC flagbearer John Mahama's 24-hour economy policy, which proposes allowing clubs, restaurants, and hospitality venues to operate around the clock.



In an interview with Michachu TV, Omar praised Mahama for his progressive approach, contrasting it with Vice President Dr. Bawumia, whom he described as having outdated views.



Omar highlighted the benefits of such a system, drawing examples from countries like South Africa and the UK, where similar policies exist.



He emphasized that the initiative is not just about entertainment but also improving access to services and work-life balance.