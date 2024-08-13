Coffee — Good or Bad?

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 13 August 2024

Source: healthline.com

Coffee has both positive and negative health effects. It’s rich in essential nutrients and high in antioxidants, contributing to a reduced risk of various diseases, including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, Type 2 diabetes, liver diseases, and even depression. Caffeine, the main active compound in coffee, can enhance brain function, boost metabolism, and improve exercise performance. However, excessive caffeine consumption can cause anxiety, disrupt sleep, and lead to addiction. Despite these drawbacks, studies suggest that the benefits of moderate coffee consumption outweigh the negatives, making it a healthy choice for most people when consumed wisely.



