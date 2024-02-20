Comedian Waris reveals his reaction to first Facebook earnings

Entertainment of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Comedian Waris says he was astonished by his initial earnings from Facebook through content creation.



In an interview on The Afternoon Show on TV3, Comedian Waris shared his disbelief upon receiving his first significant income from Facebook.



He recounted, "I never knew I could make [huge money from Facebook]. The first time I made a huge amount from Facebook it was like a dream. I was like is this my money? I had to withdraw and hold it before I was sure that it was my money."



He cautioned content creators to safeguard their social media accounts, highlighting the prevalence of theft for monetisation purposes.



"I know someone who has close to a million followers and all the money he is making in a month, close to twenty-two thousand US dollars they do not go in his pocket and he has been to every court and not getting the account, so protect your account," he emphasised.



Comedian Waris also indicated the importance of understanding social media's potential benefits, particularly for the youth, stating, "it is one of the best things that can happen to you."



Regarding his earnings, Comedian Waris disclosed that his highest payment received from Facebook could be within the range of $9000.