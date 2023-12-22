Comedians who wowed audience with top, witty content in 2023

Entertainment of Friday, 22 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In the hilarious world of comedy, 2023 has been a year marked by an abundance of laughter-inducing talents who have left audiences in stitches with their razor-sharp wit and ingenious humor.



Through their creative comedic content, these entertainers became beacons of respite, providing a much-needed escape from the daily struggles and stresses that accompanied financial challenges.



These humor maestros have not only brought joy but have also resonated with audiences by unequivocally addressing the quirks and nuances of contemporary life.



In this GhanaWeb retrospective glance at the comedic landscape of 2023, we explore the Ghanaian comedic maestros who not only entertained but also wowed audiences with their top-notch and witty content, cementing their places in the gallery of humor.



The list is in no particular order.



1. Clemento Suarez



He is unassuming, yet a consummate entertainer who executes his tasks effortlessly. For those who have witnessed him perform as a stage actor or an emcee for any of the stand-up comedy shows, his silence and facial expressions alone are enough to trigger hilarity. His performance during Nacee’s KAVOD, for instance, was top-notch. And oh, he raps too!







2. Bismark the Joke



From screen acting to stage, Bismark the Joke has proven to be a force to reckon with in the comedy space. His #bissycabi and Nii Amu skits available on various social media platforms have entertained many considering the reactions he gets from the people who watch his content on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and other platforms. He has performed on stage and played some comedic roles including being a landlord in Cos 90.







3. OB Amponsah



He is arguably the most sought after standup comedian in Ghana and his performances are simply flawless. OB exudes charisma and will always excite the audience with his introductory dance moves even before tells his jokes. OB is politically incorrect; he is blunt and could be described as a snipper. He does not censor his jokes. In 2023, he staged ‘A Journey to the South’ with colleague Lekzy DeComic and was a success. His 5th comedy special – JSS was also fun. Beyond being on stage, OB has entertained people with his social media posts.







4. Jacinta



She is the 'woman on top,' and it’s not surprising she named her 2023 comedy special as such. The event name, being a sequel to her maiden edition 'One Night Stand,' connoted sexuality of a sort, but that obviously was her niche – capturing their attention and keeping them mesmerized with witty content! To say Jacinta’s show was sold out is an understatement, and that will not be hyperbole. She nailed it.







5. Oliver Khan the Ship Dealer



He is not your regular comedian. Not at all! He doesn’t do skits nor standup; instead, he takes a seat on Pure FM's radio waves, entertaining people with his braggadocious nature. His aggressive style of delivering the English language the way he thinks is top-notch, coupled with his self-aggrandizing nature, has made him the toast of the radio and comedy market. Anytime he engages in conversation with show host Bright Kankam Boadu, rest assured, pain, sadness, etc. will vanish. Oliver Khan has won the hearts of former president John Agyekum Kufuor, Shatta Wale and a host of other personalities.







6. Jeffrey Nortey



Undoubtedly, he is one of the people whose talents became very visible in 2023 despite being in existence for a while. His skits are nicely produced and his ability to infuse wordplay in his craft has been one of the factors for his success. He is known as the ‘Bar King’ because he drops bars upon bars! He is versatile and it is evident in how he is able to play the role of ‘Dragon’, troubled friend of Brown, among others. In December, he put together a show dubbed 3FacesOfJeffreyNortey and the audience who occupied every single seat at Snap Cinema were blown away.







7. Lekzy DeComic



Aside showcasing his talent on the ‘Journey to the South’ stage, Lekzy showed class during his comedy special ‘Can Pain Message’. The comedian is a good impressionist and does not deny the audience that side of him at the event. In fact, that has been one of his strengths. He was the emcee of Jeffrey Nortey’s event and handled the show very well serving some of his funny jokes to the crowd.







8. Putogo



Having been on many stages as a curtain raiser and supporting act, Putogo took a bold step to host his maiden comedy special in May 2023 at the Snap Cinema and it was a huge success. The event dubbed ‘Everything is Funny’ connoted with its title because indeed, everything was funny. Putogo has never left the stage without leaving a lasting impression on the audience. There has never been a dull moment with him on stage and like OB Amponsah, Putogo is uncensored.







9. Oh Joo



Some know him as Professor Liar-nel because of a segment he controls on GHOne TV’s Half Serious Show. With a calm yet interesting posture, he tells lies in a way that evokes laughter, hence, the name. Many know him as Oh Joo and 2023 has been his best year by far. After working on his scripts and garnering a solid fan base, Oh Joo staged his debut comedy special at the Snap Cinema in April 2023. It was dubbed ‘Timid and Crazy’ – a title that was a depiction or summary of his being. Yes, he may come across as timid but he is crazy when it comes to content.







10. Foster Romanus



He is a stage actor, an emcee and a standup comedian; undoubtedly one of the older folks who knows his onions. In 2023, he was never missing in action despite being in the University of Ghana Business School for his masters degree. His role in gospel musician Nacee’s KAVOD, for instance, was nicely executed as it elicited laughter from the audience. As an event emcee, he seizes the opportunity to throw in some of his content to entertain people. His delivery during the MTN Festival of Nice Lessons & Carols in December was impressive.







11. Comedian Unknown



“I am Unknown; if you don’t know me, I don’t know you” – that is how he introduces himself on stage. “I didn’t come here to tell jokes; I came to share my problems,” he would add in some cases. He is slim and unassuming – very tiny, if you like. But when he grabs the microphone, he justifies his inclusion. Comedian Unknown has been a curtain raiser and supporting act for many comedy events, and his calm way of telling his jokes makes him exceptional, leaving audiences wondering how such a quiet presence can wield humor with such profound impact.







12. Afia Barcelona



It would not be farfetched to describe her as the female version of Comedian Unknown, except that she has relatively been in the game longer than Unknown. Afia Barcelona is unpredictable, unaggressive but dangerous, literally. Mostly plying her trade in Kumasi and sometimes in Accra, Afia is a comedian whose unpretentious demeanor conceals a comedic prowess. She effortlessly weaves humor into the fabric of everyday life, surprising audiences with a delivery so smooth, yet appealing.







13. Jerry Ashinyo



Jerry joined the list of comedians who had their debut comedy specials in 2023. His was titled ‘Out of my Mind’ and was held at the Snap Cinema on August 5. The lanky comedian who possesses a gentle delivery, like his contemporaries, had previously served as a supporting act and on all platforms demonstrated that he is indeed out of his mind. He has been simply amazing.





After successfully organizing ‘Seriously Joking’ in 2019, at KNUST and ‘I’m Not Fooling’ in 2022, at the Kumasi City Mall, Ebenezer Dwomoh, put up another comedy special dubbed ‘Architect Without A Plan’ and he lived up to the task. The architect by profession has been one of the personalities from Kumasi earning plaudits for witty content. At first glance, he is reserved, but once he steps onto the stage, a transformation occurs.He has always played the role of a character with speech impediments and does it so well. He began as a stage actor in that manner and later embraced standup comedy proving that the rhythm of humor can be found in the most unconventional cadences of speech. Off the stage, he is known for skits, one of which often ends with ‘Twa so’ – an Asante Twi phrase translated into the English language as ‘it’s okay; let’s end it here’. This phrase is emitted when his conversation with the other person on the phone goes south. Also, his skit with Boss Majoy has been entertaining.Khemikal’s humor is like a fine-tuned instrument, each joke a carefully crafted note that resonates with the crowd. The ‘Number 9 man’ doesn't shout to make an impact; his power lies in the cleverness of his humor and the relatability of his observations. Khemikal’s ability to move the crowd with quiet confidence and an arsenal of witty jokes is proof of the power of humor delivered with finesse. Khemikal is one hell of a comedian.He is one of the people who has earned praises for the success of the Ghanaian comedy industry. Often referred to as ‘headmaster’ because of the size of his head, DKB has been organizing a monthly comedy show featuring several acts – both young and old, and has been consistent with that. Patrons who have attended any of the editions have been entertained and that is highly commendable. Aside from that, DKB has been on some shows and delivered, an example is his performance at 3FacesOfJeffreyNortey.It is imperative to state that the Ghanaian comedy industry has experienced growth in terms of content, patronage and support. However, the sector is bedeviled with challenges that could harm its progress. In September, OB Amponsah warned about the potential collapse of the Ghanaian comedy industry due to inadequate funding and a lack of interest from stakeholders.Without mincing words, the popular comedian stated that “the standup comedy industry in Ghana is a struggling one”, explaining that it is “severely lacking funding even with exceptional talents that can sell anywhere.”“The standup comedy industry is standing on wobbly legs. Don’t be surprised when it comes crumbling down,” he mentioned.It is crucial to provide the necessary support to the comedy sector, not only to enable comedians to alleviate people's pain through laughter but also recognizing it as an ecosystem. This sector plays a vital role in employment, contributing to the reduction of unemployment rates in the country.BB