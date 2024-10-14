Common Style Mistakes Men Make And How To Fix Them

LifeStyle of Monday, 14 October 2024

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Men can improve their style by avoiding common mistakes like improper sleeve rolling, untucked shirts, and wearing indoor accessories. Properly roll shirt sleeves, use the military tuck for a clean fit, and save caps and sunglasses for outdoor use. Wear a wristwatch to elevate any outfit and diversify footwear beyond sneakers with options like loafers or boots. No-show socks prevent discomfort, and knowing when to tuck shirts based on length ensures a sharp look. Magnetic collar stays help fix floppy collars, and dressing for the occasion is key. These simple tips enhance overall appearance and outfit versatility.



