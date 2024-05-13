Concern grows over Okomfo Kwadee's deteriorating state in viral video

Entertainment of Monday, 13 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A video featuring Okomfo Kwadee performing in his hometown in the Upper East Region has sparked worry and sadness among his fans.



Once a revered sensation, the legendary artist appeared disheveled and in a distressing condition during the performance.



Social media users expressed concern over Kwadee's appearance and demeanor, reflecting on his decline from his former glory days.



