Concern grows over Okomfo Kwadee's deteriorating state in viral video

Entertainment of Monday, 13 May 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.live
A video featuring Okomfo Kwadee performing in his hometown in the Upper East Region has sparked worry and sadness among his fans.
Once a revered sensation, the legendary artist appeared disheveled and in a distressing condition during the performance.
Social media users expressed concern over Kwadee's appearance and demeanor, reflecting on his decline from his former glory days.
It hurts deeply to see Legendary Okomfour Kwadee in this state. This is the artiste Ghana loves, the man we grew up...Posted by Jonilar on Sunday, May 12, 2024