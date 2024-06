Music of Sunday, 16 June 2024

Source: Classfmonline

MC Baba, a mute rapper from Congo, has captivated the internet with his debut in Hip-hop despite his disabilities.



His track "Oko Lela Epa Ya Nani" has sparked debate on social media, with some celebrating his unconventional approach while others dismiss it as a passing trend or joke.



His unique style challenges norms in a genre known for its lyrical prowess and bravado.