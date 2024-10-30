Consider Klowem as location for movie shoots – Jonilar

Movies of Wednesday, 30 October 2024

Ghanaian tourism curator, Jonathan Nii Laryea (Jonilar) has called on film makers to choose Klowem, a place in the Manya Krobo district, for their works.



Acknowledging the the tourism potential of the place, Jonilar believes government authorities responsible for this cause, should take charge and execute it.



“The government office responsible for promoting Ghana’s image abroad should consider Klowem, the ancestral home of



the Manya Krobo people, for a movie, documentary, or continental marketing campaign," he writes.



According to Jonilar, “there is an opportunity to position Ghana on the international market, attracting investment into our country and boosting our creative arts industry. The world wants to see us.”



He added that countries like the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Egypt, Rwanda, Morocco, and Nigeria have already made significant strides.



“Uganda, Kenya, and Gabon are making strong advances. Where does Ghana stand?” he asks.



He also highlighted the poor road network to various tourist sites in the country.



“The roads to our tourist destinations are in poor condition. Let’s come together and focus on this as a nation,” the tourism curator further noted.



While the Ghana Tourism Authority is bent on addressing some of these concerns to attract more tourists into the country, the National Film Authority has also encouraged film markers across the globe to shoot their movies in Ghana.



Already movies including Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Anikulapo’ have enjoyed the ‘Shoot in Ghana’ project. The much talked about Super Bowl advert was also shot in Ghana, through the same initiative.