Cook-a-thon: 8 benefits Chef Faila stands to gain for breaking the record

As Chef Failatu Abdul Razak, a Ghanaian chef who is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon, hits day 9 of her attempt, she stands to gain significant benefits upon winning or even just coming so far in her record-breaking attempt.



Here are 8 of them.



1. Recognition and prestige:



Achieving a Guinness World Record brings global recognition and prestige.



Already Chef Faila is a household name in and out of Ghana and her reputation only stands to gain more upon completion and gaining the World Record.



She has already received a prestigious title as Executive Secretary of the Ghana Chefs Association.



2. Brand promotion:



Chef Faila herself revealed that she initially attempted the feat to promote her restaurant.



Breaking the record will be a powerful tool to promote her restaurant, setting it apart from competitors.



Her title, if conferred can be used in marketing campaigns for the restaurant.



3. Employee morale:



By becoming a role model for her employees, she instills a sense of motivation that can lead to increased dedication and effort. This positive and inspiring work environment is likely to contribute to heightened productivity, fostering a beneficial impact on her business through the enhanced commitment and contributions of her employees.



4. Personal achievement:



For Chef Faila, holding a world record is a personal achievement that can boost self-esteem and serve as a source of pride.



It will also be a bragging right for her and those closely associated with her, including family, friends, employees and colleagues. Bragging about such feet is not only justified but also a well-deserved expression of pride in her remarkable achievement.



Crossing the 200-hour mark is not just an accomplishment; it's a shared triumph that reflects the strength of Chef Faila and her culinary prowess.



5. Educational opportunities:



Record-breaking events often involve unique skills, talents, or accomplishments.



These can be used as educational tools to inspire and engage students and other would-be contenders.



Chef Faila stands to gain book deals, guest hosting and even master class facilitating. Recently, former record holder and Nigerian Chef Hilda Baci hosted a cooking masterclass which was patronized by thousands of students.



6. Marketing and publicity for associates:



Guinness World Records are widely covered by the media in and out of the host country.



Breaking or even just attempting a record can attract significant attention, providing an excellent opportunity for marketing and publicity not just for Faila but also for individuals and organizations associated with the Record-Breaking attempt.



The Modern City Hotel in Tamale, which serves as the host venue to the cook-a-thon, has had a significant boost in its reputation and only stands to gain more.



The city of Tamale and the Northern region itself have also received significant attention due to the Cook-a-thon.



Some politicians and celebrities who have supported Chef Faila will also stand to gain more publicity for their efforts.



7. Leadership and influence:



Upon breaking the record, Chef Faila would be a driving force for the people of Tamale due to her influence and new role in society.



Her gathering the support of many influential individuals in society including politicians and celebrities would make her a voice for the people as she can help them appeal for support, raise funds and alert authorities on issues affecting individuals.



8. Brand deals and endorsements:



Chef Faila’s influence would make her a great marketing personality. Leading to her gaining endorsements and advertising gigs with various organizations.



Already, Afua Asantewaa has been endorsed by some brands. Former record holder and Nigerian Chef Hilda Baci has received numerous brand deals and endorsements worth millions.



Chef Failatu Abdul Razak is currently on her 9th day of cooking nonstop at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.



She has successfully broken her target of 120 hours and has also surpassed the record for the longest cooking marathon, which is currently held by Alan Fisher (Ireland) with a time of 119 hours and 57 minutes.



Other Ghanaians have also announced their plans to attempt various records and some have even completed their attempts, such as the most lipstick applications in 30 seconds.





