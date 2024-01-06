Cook-a-thon: Bridget Otoo reacts to viral video of soldiers dancing to support Chef Faila

Entertainment of Saturday, 6 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Outspoken media personality, Bridget Otoo, has hailed the Ghana Armed Forces for their massive support to Failatu Abdul Razak at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale during the longest cooking marathon.



According to her, she was impressed when she saw the soldiers in their numbers at the venue to show their support to Chef Faila to motivate her to attain the feat.



She described the exercise as a successful one after it had been in place for days without any major challenge and the kind of support she had received from the general public.



“I’m seeing so many emotional videos from the Northern Region. The exercise and the military videos are a joy to watch” she wrote on her X page and sighted by GhanaWeb.



Background



On Tuesday, January 2, 2024, soldiers from the 69 Airborne Force of the Ghana Armed Forces based in Tamale stormed the venue of the cook-a-thon.



The military personnel can be seen in viral videos singing and dancing in front of the chef, in their bid to energise her.



Brigadier General Matthew Kweku Essien, the General Officer Commanding officer of Northern Command of the

Ghana Armed Forces, who led the troops to the venue for the programme, said they were there to support their wife.



He disclosed that the army previously engaged Chef Failatu to make sure she was ready and also psychic her up.



Brigadier General also disclosed that the medical team ensuring that Failatu is able to stand on her feet for the entire duration of her attempt is from the army.



“The medical team is from us to ensure that our wife is fit to be able to continue what she is doing,” he said.



Chef Faila's cook-a-thon attempt has entered Day 6 after having crossed over 120hrs.



She aims to clock a 120-hour cook-a-thon with the event hosted at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel



SB/OGB



View the tweet below





I’m seeing so many emotional videos from the Northern Region.



The exercise and the military videos are a joy to watch #FAILACOOKATHON — Bee (@Bridget_Otoo) January 5, 2024

Watch GhanaWeb end-of-year entertainment review show