Cook-a-thon: Chef Ebenezer Smith surpasses 600 hours

Entertainment of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Chef Ebenezer Smith is on a mission to break the existing world record for the longest individual cooking session, surpassing an impressive milestone of 600 hours.



Chef Smith has tirelessly dedicated 610 hours to his culinary feat, marking Monday as the 26th day of his cooking marathon at the Amadia Shopping Centre in Spintex. Commencing his cooking odyssey on February 1, he hopes to conclude his remarkable journey on March 6, 2024.



The ongoing culinary spectacle at the Amadia Shopping Centre has garnered support from prominent Ghanaian figures including Nana Ama McBrown, Clemento Suarez, Kwaku Manu, SDK, and OB Amponsah, among others, who have rallied to bolster Chef Smith's remarkable endeavor.



Headlining Chef Smith's cook-a-thon is the Amadia Shopping Centre, serving as the principal sponsor for the event.



In a parallel display of culinary endurance, Ghanaian Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak embarked on a similar endeavor, clocking in 227 hours of continuous cooking.



Bedecked in the national colors, Abdul-Razak culminated her cook-a-thon with a poignant salute in Tamale back in January, underscoring her commitment to Ghana. The audience erupted in cheers as she gracefully exited the hotel kitchen.



The confirmation of Failatu's attempt by the Guinness World Records remains pending, awaiting official validation.