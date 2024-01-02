Cook-a-thon: Dr. Bawumia donates GH¢30,000 to support Chef Faila

Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 January 2024

The Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has donated a whopping amount of GH¢30,000 to Chef Faliatu Abdul Razak, the Ghanaian seeking to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.



The Northern Regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Saibu, presented the funds on behalf of Dr. Bawumia during his visit to Chef Faila at the Modern City Hotel to support and encourage her.



The minister explained that Dr. Bawumia was attending to government duty out of the country which led to his absence from the occasion.



Speaking in an interview with JoyPrime TV monitored by GhanaWeb, Shani Alhassan Saibu noted that the country is fully behind Chef Faila in her bid to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon to make the nation proud.



“We are here on behalf of His Excellency the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and behalf of His Excellency the Vice President and flagbearer of the party [NPP], Dr. Bawumia. He has asked us to donate on his behalf because duty has taken him out of the country and we would be presenting the donation to the team which would help her do what others couldn't do.



"I know that she's very resilient and she's going to break the record and even set a record that will be too difficult for anybody to challenge very shortly. We are here to donate GH¢30,000 from the vice president [Dr. Bawumia] to aid her in her ambition to break the Guinness World Record. On my behalf, I want to wish Chef Faila well and hope that she makes me proud because others have done it, she too can do it that wise. I say it is possible,” he said.



About the competition:



After media personality Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's sing-a-thon world record attempt officially ended a few days ago, another Ghanaian has started an attempt to break another Guinness World Record.



Even as hundreds and thousands crossed over into the year 2024 in churches and places of worship, others did so at places of entertainment or with friends and families.



Over in the north, Chef Failatu Abdul Razak has started an attempt to break the current Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.



She is aiming to clock a 120-hour cook-a-thon with the event hosted at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.



Initial videos shared by the state broadcaster, GTV, showed Failatu and her assistants in their glass-shielded kitchen setup embossed with the images of Chef Faila.



Cook-a-thon became popular in 2023 after Nigerian Chef Hilda Baci broke the then-world record. An Irish chef, however, overthrew her months later.



Alan Fisher cooked for 119 hours, 57 minutes and 16 seconds.



