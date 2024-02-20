Cook-a-thon: Ghanaian chef achieves 450 hours in Guinness World Record attempt

Entertainment of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian Chef Ebenezer Smith, popularly referred to as Millennium Chef, has achieved a remarkable milestone of 450 hours in his ongoing Guinness World Record attempt for the longest individual cooking marathon.



Supported by the Amadia Shopping Center, Chef Smith embarked on this challenging journey on February 1st, 2024, at the Amadia Shopping Centre in Spintex, Accra.



The initiative began with social media promotions on January 22nd, 2024, which have effectively garnered significant attention, with Amadia Shopping Centre serving as the headline sponsor of the event.



Scheduled to continue until March 6th, 2024, the marathon has already witnessed Chef Smith's impressive 450 hours of continuous cooking as of February 18th, 2024.



Chef Smith's dedication not only challenges stereotypes surrounding the culinary industry but also highlights the universality of culinary talent regardless of gender. His perseverance serves as an inspiration to aspiring chefs worldwide, showcasing the boundless possibilities within the realm of cooking.