Court allows substituted service on Mohbad’s wife for DNA test

A Chief Magistrate in Ikorodu has authorized substituted service of a DNA test notice for the late singer Ileriouluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad's son, on his wife Wumi at her last known address.



The court's decision came after two unsuccessful attempts by the Sheriff to serve Wumi the court documents for the DNA test on her son.



Consequently, the Chief Magistrate directed that Wumi be served by posting the court documents at her last known address, as disclosed in a statement by Monoplane Odumosu, a member of the Aloba family's legal team.



Odumosu explained, "The Chief Magistrate granted the order to serve the respondent by posting the court process at her last known address, considering it as good service and ensuring she is aware of the pending suit."



The Aloba family is contesting baby Liam's paternity and filed an application in the Family Court seeking an order against Wumi to present herself and the child for a DNA test at a recognized laboratory in Lagos.



Wumi's counsel, Taiwo Olawanle, claims not to be aware of the court order, stating, "We don’t have the court order. If we have an order, we will advise her to adhere to it."



Mohbad, aged 27, passed away in September 2023, amid controversy. His death led to a probe and the exhumation of his body for autopsy.



The Lagos State DNA and Forensic Centre's Director, Dr. Richard Somiari, testified that autopsy results would be ready within three to four weeks at the coroner's inquest into Mohbad's death held in March 2024.