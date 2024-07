Movies of Monday, 29 July 2024

Source: StarrFm

Actress Martha Ankomah’s defamation case against actor Kwadwo Nkansah (Lil Win) will be heard on July 31.



Ankomah is suing for defamatory remarks made by Lil Win in a viral video, claiming they harmed her reputation and the GTP brand.



She seeks GH¢5 million in damages, an apology, and other legal remedies.